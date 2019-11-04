Texas students invent life-changing device for teacher with ALS

For a group of high school students in Humble, Texas, their mission to help ALS patients is personal.

Last year, robotics teacher Joe Paneitz and his students created a device called "Linda's Laptote" for a retired teacher with ALS.

Linda Kenworthy, a beloved former P.E. coach, is now wheelchair-bound and has lost the ability to speak with her own voice. She uses her Laptote every day to perform tasks more easily.

Now, students are hoping to patent the Laptote in order to help even more patients with ALS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthhigh schooltechnologyscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple commits $2.5 billion to combat Calif. housing crisis
Kincade Fire containment up to 80 percent, assistance center opens for survivors
Federal probe launched into Tesla for possible battery defects
November Special Elections: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
AccuWeather forecast: Pleasant and dry weather all week
WATCH IN 60: BART worker saves man, Apple's housing pledge, Kincade Fire progress
Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar
Show More
Prayer service for missing San Franciscans after airplane disappears
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
2019 Election: San Francisco mayor's race preview
Hundreds of Windsor residents hold celebration to thank firefighters
Inmates escape from Monterey County Jail
More TOP STORIES News