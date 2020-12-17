localish

Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays!

BERNVILLE -- Take a tour of one of the World's Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! Koziar's Christmas Village has been around for 73 years and has been a holiday tradition for families across the nation.

Originally a dairy farm, the Koziar family put up lights because they had a love for the Christmas holiday.


The lights brought families near and far and the family allowed people to walk through for a closer look. Every year the display grows with more and more lights bringing the total to over one million lights.


