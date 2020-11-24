Craftex is the ultimate hidden holiday gem in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Craftex may look like a simple warehouse from the outside. But the Houston, Texas wholesale designer and decorator business is home to one of the best hidden holiday gems.

The business has an entire building dedicated to holiday decorations, with thousands of ornaments, ribbons, lights, garlands, wreaths, and trees inside. And because so many people were excited to decorate early this year, Craftex opened the warehouse a month early.

Many shoppers say they come every year. But for first-time visitors, Craftex suggests taking one lap, or even 12, to check out everything.

Some shoppers will spend an entire day looking through the bins and displays to find the perfect decorations for their home.
