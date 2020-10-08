localish

This isn't where you'd expect to see an Opera performance

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphians can enjoy a safe and socially distance concert in the open air.

"Serenade on the Avenue" is a series of three mini-concerts featuring the University of the Arts students and their professors.



The outdoor stage is seven stories above street level at the Arthaus condominium construction site at Broad and Spruce Streets. The mini-concerts start with opera and continues with Broadway and Jazz.


Serenade on the Avenue (Concerts run 6-63:0 p.m.) | October 14th: Jazz
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
With 'One-Click', you can register to vote in Philly
90-year-old "Miracle Man" knocks out COVID-19
10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery welcomed home with 'Star Wars' party
Free Jiujitsu classes for law enforcement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden calls for new date for town hall debate after Trump pulls out
SF firefighter dies after training incident, SFFD says
Pence, Harris clash over COVID-19 in VP debate
CA wildfires: Homeowners may see double digit insurance rate hikes
Coronavirus updates: Dr. Fauci to participate in Cal COVID-19 chat
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows private firefighters being detained in Napa
Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan
Show More
6 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Who won the VP debate: Kamala Harris or Mike Pence?
COVID-19 pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever
Job Hunting with Jobina: UPS is hiring for the holidays
More TOP STORIES News