High school students build houses for homeless veterans

Students at Summer Creek and Kingwood Park High schools joined together on a project called "Students Helping Veterans: Big Heroes, Tiny Homes" over the past school year.

On each campus, students have been working hard to build a tiny home for a homeless veteran and have raised thousands of dollars from the community.


"Our vision all a long is to challenge every high school in America to build one, " architecture teacher James Gaylord said.
