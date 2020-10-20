localish

What makes Outlaw's burgers and ice cream perfect together?

Chef Ryan Briggs opened Outlaw's Burger Barn and Creamery in Vineland, NJ 4 years ago.

He wanted to share his love of burgers and ice cream with everyone in his southern New Jersey community. Briggs' restaurant uses quality, locally sourced Jersey produce, meats and ice cream when preparing their unbelievable food and desserts.


Despite COVID-19 shutting down indoor dining, the restaurant has picked up business with curbside, takeout and outdoor dining. You'll want to try this ultimate burger experience and see, rather taste, for yourself why it's so popular.

Outlaw's Burger Barn and Creamery | Facebook | Instagram

1370 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vinelandfyi phillywpvibite sizebe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
This 84-year-old powerlifter can deadlift 300 lbs!
LI Haunted House adjusts to keep scaring during pandemic
'Drink Altruistically' with Blue Angel Vodka
Nursing home residents get temporary tattoos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BLM activist held in SF rally organizer attack, I-Team confirms
Our America: Living While Black
5 counties change colors on CA reopening map
More PG&E shutoffs likely, would impact thousands across Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: SF moves to least restrictive tier
Here's when you need to mail your ballot by
Activation scam targets streaming TV customers
Show More
CA issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums
Firefighter surprises daughter after deployment to CA wildfires
PHOTOS: 2 raccoon bandits break into Redwood City bank
Bay Area voter turnout is already staggering
New Marvel movie reportedly filming in San Francisco
More TOP STORIES News