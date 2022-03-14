EXCLUSIVE: Man gets flung onto road trying to stop car burglary at SF's Lombard Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This isn't a dramatic Hollywood movie, it's a man trying to stop an auto burglary at a popular San Francisco tourist destination who gets hurt in the process.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim first obtained this exclusive dashcam footage hours after the incident around midday Sunday. San Francisco police confirm they responded to Hyde and Lombard Streets regarding a report of suspects breaking into vehicles.

Officers arrives on the scene and the vehicle fled the scene.

In the dashcam video from a witness, you can see a man, running toward the suspect's vehicle and jump onto the hood. The suspect vehicle quickly drives off and the man is flung into the street, appearing to his hit head on the pavement.



An SFPD cruiser can be seen seconds later driving behind the suspect vehicle.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two male suspects in that suspect vehicle are still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

