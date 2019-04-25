Operation Varsity Blues

College admissions scandal: Lori Loughlin, husband 'didn't realize' actions were illegal, according to report

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli did not mean to break the law when they allegedly paid a bribe to get their kids admitted to an elite college, according to a new report.

People Magazine spoke to a source who said the pair didn't realize their actions were illegal.

"When they fight this, they're going to give a lot more nuance and mitigating circumstances that will help put their alleged actions into context," the source told the magazine. "The bottom line is that they just didn't realize that what they were doing was illegal."

The source said that the parents thought they were hiring a consultant to do what was needed and that it was similar to other parents "calling in favors, donating money to the alumni association, hiring consultants."

"When it all fell apart, nobody was as surprised as they were that they were in trouble," the source said.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty earlier this month in the scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues. They were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, as well as conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither is a rower.

If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli could face up to 20 years in prison per charge.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cheatingoperation varsity bluescourt casecollegeu.s. & world
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college scandal, co-stars say
Menlo Park mother pleads guilty in college admissions scheme
Bay Area parent pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Menlo Park father pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News