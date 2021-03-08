11-month-old girl kidnapped in SoCal, police say

11- Month Old Baby Heather Taken

Heather was taken, last night March 7, 2021 at 6pm. This occurred at the 8100 block of S. Western Ave and was reported to @LAPD77thSt Div this morning. We need your help locating them. Suspect is 39-year-old Delaneo Adams. pic.twitter.com/abAF9GgDMi — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 8, 2021

Los Angeles police are searching for a 39-year-old man suspected of kidnapping an 11-month-old baby girl in South Los Angeles.The child was taken Sunday around 6 p.m. in South Los Angeles, and was reported Monday morning, the LAPD says.The girl was identified as Heather.The suspect has been identified as Delaneo Adams, 39.He is described as a local homeless man known to the family, but he is not related to the girl or her parents.He was at the home Sunday night and took the baby."He came into the home," said LAPD Det. Liliana Preciado. "He is known to the parents. When one of the parents was out of the home and the other one was distracted, he took the baby."Police are searching Skid Row and other areas the suspect is known to frequent.He is described as six feet tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple Lakers jersey, black shorts and Nike sneakers.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.