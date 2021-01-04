Society

Los Gatos man gets special sendoff from neighbors ahead of cancer treatment

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A Los Gatos man facing an extraordinary challenge received a pleasant surprise today.

People lined Monte Vina Road before dawn, battling the rain and the cold, to surprise 44-year-old Marcus Bannon and wish him the best as he headed for cancer treatment at UCSF. Many sported glow sticks and light up cheer cards with their biggest smiles.

The idea was the brainchild of Marcus' friend and longtime neighbor Patrick Keller.

"You know it was inspired by all the policeman, and fireman lines you see when folks are honoring someone who's passed. We wanted to flip that, and give the good thoughts ahead of time, when it's needed," said Patrick Keller.

Marcus Bannon is the father of three, and is described as the rock of his neighborhood, who's done so much for others.

We wish Marcus the best, as well.
