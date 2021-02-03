SF school board presents resolution to change merit admission at Lowell High

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10231958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco Unified School District's Art Department is taking a bold stand on acronyms, saying they tend to "alienate those who may not speak English to understand the acronym."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco School Board will introduce a resolution Tuesday to end the selective admission process at Lowell High School. Lowell has been ranked among the top high schools in the country.If the resolution eventually passes, Lowell will be part of the district's random lottery system just like any other school. The issue is a divisive one.Lowell High School is the oldest public high school west of the Mississippi. It's quite often referred to as one of the nation's academic gems.There are two factors needed to get into Lowell. A high grade point average and students must excel in their admissions test.No other high school in San Francisco other than the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts has admission requirements."The hardest working kids in terms of academics," expressed Richard Shapiro, a physics teacher there.All the other public high schools in San Francisco participate in what the district calls its random lottery system.Adding Lowell to that regular selection process is something that several previous and present school board members have wanted for some time."I hope to get to a place where all of our high schools are high schools that students want to go to, that students dream of going to just like Lowell. I think they should all be at that level," said Commissioner Gabriela Lopez in an interview with ABC7 news last October."They have an agenda they've politicized what I would say is victimhood or victimization and they've turned it into politics," added Shapiro.For a long time, the school board has had an issue with Lowell's lack of diversity. Two percent of the student body is African American. But you have to put that in context because African Americans make up 5.2 percent of the population in San Francisco.Like at other high schools in the city, the issue of systemic racism has also plagued Lowell as recently as last moment when anti-Black and Anti-Semitic slurs appeared on a school messaging platform.And in 2016 Black students rallied in front of City Hall after this poster created by another minority group showed rappers and a picture of then President Obama wearing a diamond stud earring and the hashtag "gang." The poster was meant to acknowledge the accomplishments of African Americans.A vote by the board is expected in about a month following the introduction of today's resolution.