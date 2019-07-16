MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude-3.3 earthquake hit north of Morgan Hill on Monday afternoon, USGS reports.
There have been no immediate reports of any damage.
USGS initially reported the quake with a 3.5 magnitude. It was later downgraded to a 3.3.
This comes in the wake of a 7.1 earthquake that rattled Southern California.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
See more stories about recent earthquakes.
Magnitude-3.3 earthquake hits north of Morgan Hill
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News