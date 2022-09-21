SF vigil held for Mahsa Amini who died after arrest by Iran's 'morality police' for 'improper hijab'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Community members held a candlelit vigil outside San Francisco City Hall on Sunday protesting the death of 22 year old Iranian women.

Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran's "morality police" last week -- accused of "improper hijab."

Her brother says she was taken into a re-education facility before needing treatment at a hospital.

Doctors say she suffered from both a heart attack and a stroke.

Protests have now ignited throughout Iran.

Globally--- community members, human rights organizations and social media are working to spread the word on Iran's conditioned violence against its people.

