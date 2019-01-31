Man accused of faking slip and fall at New Jersey business

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged after he purposely threw ice on a business's floor and faked a slip and fall.

A New Jersey prosecutor's office said 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky, of Randolph, was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge and allegedly orchestrated the scam in its break room.

Surveillance video from 2018 shows the suspect fill a cup with ice and use the cup to toss the ice on the floor. He then shuffles toward the ice and uses a nearby counter to help him "slip and fall" onto the floor.

Officials said Goldinsky waited on the ground until he was discovered. They said he then filed a false insurance claim for the ambulance service and treatment he received at a local hospital for injuries he claimed.

Goldinsky was arrested on January 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception. His court appearance is scheduled for next Thursday in New Brunswick Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4060.
