Man and his dog rescued from cliff in Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Fire Department rescued a man and his dog in Fort Funston Monday evening.The pair were stranded on the cliffside, according to fire officials.First responders called it a "high-angle" rescue."High-angle cliff rescue in progress. One conscious male and one dog stuck on cliff," San Francisco FD wrote on Twitter.By 6 pm crews said the man and his dog were brought to safety.It does not appear that anyone, or any dog, was injured in the incident.