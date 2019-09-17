Man and his dog rescued from cliff in Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Fire Department rescued a man and his dog in Fort Funston Monday evening.

The pair were stranded on the cliffside, according to fire officials.

First responders called it a "high-angle" rescue.

"High-angle cliff rescue in progress. One conscious male and one dog stuck on cliff," San Francisco FD wrote on Twitter.



By 6 pm crews said the man and his dog were brought to safety.

It does not appear that anyone, or any dog, was injured in the incident.
