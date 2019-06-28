Man arrested for DUI after truck crashes into Sweet Tomatoes in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested after a truck crashed into the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in Pleasant Hill on Crescent Drive early this morning.

The front windows and facade of the popular restaurant are destroyed. There is no structural damage to the building, authorities said.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence; he has been identified by police as 23-year-old Alejandro Mendez-Valencia from Fresno.

Sweet Tomatoes managers say they are hoping to open on time this morning.

