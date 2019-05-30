Man dies after setting himself on fire on Ellipse near White House, officials say

Twitter video shows a man engulfed in smoke after setting himself on fire in Washington, D.C. (Alina Berzins)

WASHINGTON -- A man who set himself on fire near the White House on Wednesday has died.

The U.S. Park Police identified the man as Arnav Gupta, 33, of Bethesda, Maryland.



The Secret Service wrote on Wednesday that it happened on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue. Gupta was extinguished and taken to the hospital in critical condition.


Montgomery County officials had shared a message earlier Wednesday that they were looking for Gupta and concerned about his welfare.

Officials have not said whether he was trying to make a political statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firethe white houseu.s. & worldsecret service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News