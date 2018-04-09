Sheriff: Man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom, friend found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of a man who was suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee may have been found, authorities say. (KTRK)

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. --
A manhunt ended Monday morning after a 23-year-old man suspected of killing his mother and friend was found dead,the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said.

The two victims are the suspect's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said that suspect Casey James Lawson was found dead in Vossburg, Mississippi from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to ABC News. Lawson had reportedly confessed to the murders on Facebook.

East Ridge Police confirmed to WTVC that Mississippi Highway Patrol located Casey Lawhorn's vehicle in Jasper County, Mississippi, around 7 p.m. Sunday. Casey Lawhorn was not in the vehicle, police said.

This comes after Casey's brother told WTVC that he had learned Casey was traveling southbound on I-59 through Mississippi.

The name of the friend has not yet been released as the next of kin has not been notified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmanhunthomicidemurderTennessee
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News