Man found dead of apparent homicide in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. -- A man was found dead of an apparent homicide inside his home in Castro Valley on Monday afternoon and a person of interest has been detained in the case, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded around 3 p.m. to a welfare check requested for a resident in the 19900 block of San Miguel Avenue after friends had not heard from him, sheriff's officials said.The deputies looked inside the home from outside and saw the man lying on the floor. They then entered the home and determined he was dead from injuries consistent with a homicide.Sheriff's officials said a person of interest has been detained in connection with the death, but the names of that person and the man who died are not yet being released.