FBI investigate agent-involved shooting that injured man in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- The FBI has confirmed one of their agents was involved in a shooting in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury neighborhood late Saturday night.The agent was off-duty at the time of the shooting --according to San Francisco police-- and it was reported around 11:34 p.m. in the 500 block of Ashbury Street, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said. FBI officials didn't confirm if the agent was on duty or not as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The agent wasn't identified.The man who was shot was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Andraychak. The federal agent wasn't injured."The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI's Inspection Division," FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel said. "The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. As this investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide any additional information at this time."Neither Andraychak nor Zackel was able to confirm if the man shot was a suspect in a criminal investigation. The San Francisco Police Department's Homicide Detail is investigating the shooting.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444, or can text tips to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.