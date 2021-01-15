SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A search is underway for a man who shot at officers in San Jose this morning, police said.
Several people called 911 about a man they said was firing a gun in the area of Lynette Way and Duffy Way. Police say when they arrived the suspect fired at them.
A perimeter has been set up and street closures are in effect in the area.
No injuries have been reported.
Search underway after suspect shoots at San Jose police officers, no injuries reported
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News