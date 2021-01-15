Search underway after suspect shoots at San Jose police officers, no injuries reported

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A search is underway for a man who shot at officers in San Jose this morning, police said.

Several people called 911 about a man they said was firing a gun in the area of Lynette Way and Duffy Way. Police say when they arrived the suspect fired at them.

A perimeter has been set up and street closures are in effect in the area.

No injuries have been reported.
