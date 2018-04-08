Marijuana-related robbery suspected in Pleasant Hill shooting death

Police in the East Bay are searching for a gunman who they say shot and killed a 23-year-old man in Pleasant Hill during an apparent marijuana robbery. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in the East Bay are searching for a gunman who they say shot and killed a 23-year-old man in Pleasant Hill during an apparent marijuana robbery.

Authorities say it happened at home on Norse Drive on Saturday night. The victim is identified as 23-year-old Oshry Elor of Pleasant Hill. Police say he was shot multiple times.

"Preliminary information lead to the fact the suspect made specific statements during the course of a robbery targeting marijuana," said Pleasant hill Police corporal Chris Anderson.

Elor died at the scene. A suspect is still at large. Police said they have a few leads in the case.

"Right now, we're telling the public there is no risk to them," Anderson added.

Neighbors say the house where the shooting happened has been a problem and a nuisance for more than a year. Several neighbors who declined to be identified say they have called police multiple times in the past about alleged drug activity at the house.

"We're seeing constant traffic in and out at all hours, I don't know what was going on but I knew it had to be drugs," said a neighbor.

Police would not comment how many times they have responded to the home.

A man at the Norse Drive home had no comment about the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pleasant Hill police at (925) 288-4600.
