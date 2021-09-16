Coronavirus California

Marin County health officials brace for possible 5th COVID surge in time for Halloween

By Cornell Barnard
Marin Co. officials brace for possible 5th COVID surge this fall

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- With summer on its way out, public health officials in the North Bay are warning about a possible fifth COVID surge, just in time for fall gatherings and kids' Halloween parties.

The colors of fall are taking over the Mill Valley Flower Shop where Blair Phillips is always trying to keep her staff safe.

"We're all fully vaccinated here, drivers and designers and set up people," said Phillips.

Pumpkins and cobweb decorations are making a comeback. But Marin County health officials say that's not the only thing. COVID may be ready to surge again, just in time for Halloween.

San Francisco's fourth COVID surge is starting to level off - but for how long? Some doctors say it's quite possible we could see a fifth surge.



"People because of the weather will move indoors, it's a holiday targeting age group, 5-11 who remain unvaccinated," said Marin County Deputy Public Officer Dr. Lisa Santora.

Dr. Santora says Halloween parties and fall gatherings could bring a fifth COVID surge to a county where 90% of the population is vaccinated. But those who are not, still pose a risk to others.

"If we see more cases among unvaccinated we are at higher risk of having challenges to capacity at hospitals to meet the needs of our community," Santora added.

"I'm scared about trick-or-treating, it might trigger another spike," said parent Shiela Paugh from Sausalito.

Paugh is rethinking Halloween.

Mill Valley Peditrician Dr. Lisa Dana has her own concerns.

"Especially in our unvaccinated population, kids are trick-or-treating, masks come off, eating candy," said Dana.

Dr. Dana tells families to be cautious but don't stop living life, especially during a scary-fun time of year.

"It's important for all adults in a child's life to be vaccinated, it's a great way to keep a family safe," Dana added.

