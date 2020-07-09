Fair food drive-thru coming to Marin County includes funnel cakes, cotton candy and giant corn dogs

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Get ready for fried food, cotton candy and giant corndogs!
The Marin County Fair in San Rafael is canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still get your fair food fix.
Organizers will be holding a fair food drive-thru for two weekends in a row.
The menu includes funnel cakes, caramel apples, churros, kettle corn, caramel corn, lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and more
The drive-thru will open July 10-12 and July 17-19 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It will be at the Veterans' Memorial Auditorium parking lot in San Rafael.
Customers must stay inside their cars.
