Food & Drink

Fair food drive-thru coming to Marin County includes funnel cakes, cotton candy and giant corn dogs

This undated image shows the "Giant Corn Dogs" booth at the Marin County Fair. (Marin County Fair)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Get ready for fried food, cotton candy and giant corndogs!

The Marin County Fair in San Rafael is canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still get your fair food fix.

Organizers will be holding a fair food drive-thru for two weekends in a row.

The menu includes funnel cakes, caramel apples, churros, kettle corn, caramel corn, lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and more

The drive-thru will open July 10-12 and July 17-19 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be at the Veterans' Memorial Auditorium parking lot in San Rafael.

Customers must stay inside their cars.
