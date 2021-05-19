Martinez blaze that destroyed home was started by kids playing with fire, officials say

Con Fire investigators determined Cambark fire originated in backyard on Arthur Rd. Cause 3 youth playing with fire, that got out of hand in current conditions. Fire destroyed home, vehicles, other equipment & threatened a dozen homes. Juveniles released to parents. #cambarkic pic.twitter.com/yrnPLENtmc — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 20, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6128176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 2-alarm fire in Martinez on Tuesday destroyed several cars and a building before crews were able to contain the flames.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials have determined the cause of a 2-alarm fire that destroyed several cars and home in Martinez on Wednesday.They say three children were playing with fire in the backyard, when due to the windy conditions, flames got out of control.The kids were released to their parents, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.SKY7 was over the scene shortly after the fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Cambark Court, off Arthur Road.Several explosions sounded as crews fought the flames.Wind gusts of more than 20 mph hour hampered firefighting efforts and whipped the flames, which destroyed cars on the property and the base of a tower with high-tension power lines.Fire officials say crews will stay on scene to keep an eye out on any flare-ups.