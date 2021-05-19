Martinez blaze that destroyed home was started by kids playing with fire, officials say

By Matt Boone
Explosive 2-alarm fire destroys several cars, building in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials have determined the cause of a 2-alarm fire that destroyed several cars and home in Martinez on Wednesday.

They say three children were playing with fire in the backyard, when due to the windy conditions, flames got out of control.



The kids were released to their parents, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

SKY7 was over the scene shortly after the fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Cambark Court, off Arthur Road.

A 2-alarm fire in Martinez on Tuesday destroyed several cars and a building before crews were able to contain the flames.



Several explosions sounded as crews fought the flames.

Wind gusts of more than 20 mph hour hampered firefighting efforts and whipped the flames, which destroyed cars on the property and the base of a tower with high-tension power lines.

Fire officials say crews will stay on scene to keep an eye out on any flare-ups.
