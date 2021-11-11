Society

Popular Berkeley restaurant Everett and Jones Barbeque mourns loss of its matriarch

The restaurant has been a fan favorite since 1973, even welcoming famous faces like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
EMBED <>More Videos

Matriarch of popular Berkeley restaurant has died, family says

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Berkeley restaurant that's been a staple in the Bay Area for nearly 50 years, is mourning the loss of its matriarch.

Mary Everett was the heart and soul of Everett and Jones Barbeque.

She died of coronavirus in September, and her family recently made the news public.

The restaurant has been a fan favorite since 1973, even welcoming famous faces like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

RELATED: Famed Berkeley restaurant Chez Panisse delays reopening of dining room

ABC7 got the opportunity to speak with one of Mary's sons about carrying on her legacy.

"Sharing and loving and doing the best we can for our community the best way we can with what little we have, but we gonna do as much as we can," her son Shamar Cotton said.

"So that's what my mom instilled in myself and what my mom was," he said.

Everett and Jones fans will be happy to hear Mary's family plans to continue her favorite annual event -- a Christmas Toy Drive.

It will be held December 18th.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberkeleycoronavirus deathscoronavirus californiabbqcoronavirusrestaurantbarbecuecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News