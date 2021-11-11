Popular Berkeley restaurant Everett and Jones Barbeque mourns loss of its matriarch

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Berkeley restaurant that's been a staple in the Bay Area for nearly 50 years, is mourning the loss of its matriarch.Mary Everett was the heart and soul of Everett and Jones Barbeque.She died of coronavirus in September, and her family recently made the news public.The restaurant has been a fan favorite since 1973, even welcoming famous faces like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.ABC7 got the opportunity to speak with one of Mary's sons about carrying on her legacy."Sharing and loving and doing the best we can for our community the best way we can with what little we have, but we gonna do as much as we can," her son Shamar Cotton said."So that's what my mom instilled in myself and what my mom was," he said.Everett and Jones fans will be happy to hear Mary's family plans to continue her favorite annual event -- a Christmas Toy Drive.It will be held December 18th.