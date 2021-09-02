covid-19

Stanford, UC Berkeley large-scale international study finds masks reduce COVID-19 spread

EMBED <>More Videos

Large-scale international study finds masks reduce COVID spread

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- A large-scale international study by San Francisco Bay Area researchers is revealing more about the value of masks in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially among older people.

Experts from Stanford and the University of California joined in the study of more than 350,000 people from villages across rural Bangladesh.

Among the key findings, surgical masks helped reduce COVID-19 cases in adults 60 years and older by more than a third.

RELATED: CDC recommends unvaccinated not to travel Labor Day weekend

"So I think the main takeaway is that masks are definitely effective in preventing COVID, said lead author, Dr. Ashley Stczynski of Stanford Medicine, "Surgical masks we have more confidence that they are very effective. And, that the benefits are particularly high among these high-risk groups in the older age populations."


Researchers also found that making masks free of charge was key in getting more people to wear them, along with soliciting help from influential leaders and popular athletes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspalo altostanford universityface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusuc berkeleymedical researchu.s. & worldresearchcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Some doctors think CA should bring back outdoor mask mandate
COVID-19
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News