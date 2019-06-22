Massive fire engulfs upholstery store, damages other businesses in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A massive fire broke out inside a building along East 14th Street at Georgia Way near the Oakland border Friday night. The fire damaged several businesses.

Fire engulfed an upholstery shop, then it quickly spread to businesses next door-- including a popular San Leandro Jamaican restaurant called "Sweet Fingers."

The fire quickly grew to three alarms. Firefighters say the conditions were extremely challenging.

There are no injuries reported. People living on Georgia Way were evacuated because of the intensity of the fire.

Firefighters were at the property all night putting out hotspots.

The cause remains under investigation.



