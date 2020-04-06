Society

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Austin seniors

AUSTIN, Texas -- Seniors at a living facility in Austin were surprised with a celebrity virtual bingo host as they all practice social distancing.

The seniors at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living were surprised with none other than Matthew McConaughey in their Zoom bingo video chat!

SEE ALSO: Matthew McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak

In an adorable video posted to their Facebook page, McConaughey can be seen celebrating after one resident won.

"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo. Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink," the facility said in its post.

You can watch a clip from the virtual bingo experience in the video above.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinnursing homegamestexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texasseniorssenior citizenscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News