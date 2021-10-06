1 injured after shooting in front of McClymonds High School in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Oakland are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting that left one person injured in front of McClymonds High School Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street. Officers located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). They say the victim's listed in critical but stable condition.

ABC7 News Reporter Laura Anthony tells us the school is on partial lockdown. There are no reports of students or staff hurt.


