McDonald's worker allegedly attacked by woman for wrong sandwich order

A woman is accused of attacking a McDonald's worker because she was given the wrong order. (KTRK)

GLENDALE, Wisconsin --
A woman is accused of attacking a McDonald's worker because she was given the wrong order.

Surveillance video shows the woman push the 17-year-old worker who hit her head on the fryer and fall to the ground.

VIDEO: Fight erupts at East Bay pizza shop over missing cellphone

Police said the woman was angry after she ordered a bacon biscuit sandwich, but got a sausage biscuit sandwich instead.

The employee is expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, police are searching for that woman who could face numerous charges.
