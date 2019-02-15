Medical emergency causes panic at Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco during 'Hamilton' performance

EMBED </>More Videos

A medical emergency caused panic and an evacuation of the SHN Orpheum Theatre during a performance of "Hamilton" Friday night. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A medical emergency caused panic and an evacuation of the SHN Orpheum Theatre during a performance of "Hamilton" Friday night.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a person had a medical emergency and was taken out of the theater which also triggered an alarm during the show adding to the confusion. Police say at the time the person had the emergency someone yelled for help which caused panic. People began running out of the theater. A witness told ABC7 News that during that someone else yelled gun which added to the panic.

Officials say three people were injured, one with a broken leg and two others with moderate injuries.

A large crowded was seen outside the theater, as well as several police cars.

According to San Francisco police, the person who had the initial medical emergency possibly had a heart attack. Officials say they are currently reported to be in critical condition.


Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theatermusicalhamiltonevacuationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
Scattered showers, high surf advisory this weekend
Could other transit agencies have the answer to BART fare evaders?
Chuck E. Cheese's denies rumors of using leftover pizza
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
Top female monster truck driver shows off her moves in Oakland
How BART compares to other transit agencies
R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
Show More
VIDEO: BART tests modified entry gates to stop fare cheats
What's next for Mars exploration after death of "Opportunity" rover?
Police: Student, 13, gives out marijuana gummies to classmates in New Jersey
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VR movie theater opens in San Jose
More News