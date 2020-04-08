Coronavirus

Powerball, Mega Millions change jackpot amounts, increases due to coronavirus

mega millions powerball lottery

FILE - Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets (FILE)

NEW YORK -- Not as many people are buying lottery tickets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of this, nationwide changes have been made to the Mega Millions and Powerball starting jackpot amounts and minimum jackpot roll increases.

Once the current jackpot grand prizes have been won, the new starting jackpot amounts will be determined and announced prior to each Mega Millions and Powerball drawings. Previously each game had a starting jackpot amount of $40 million.

The amount the jackpots will increase by between drawings for both Mega Millions and Powerball, will be established based on each game's sales and interest rates, with no set fixed minimum amounts. Previously, the minimum increase between drawings for Mega Millions and Powerball was $5 million and $10 million, respectively.

About Mega Millions Game Change
The new Mega Millions game rules were introduced by the Mega Millions Consortium, which is made up of 10 state Lottery directors across the United States, and went into effect on Friday, April 3.

"The value of the Mega Millions jackpot is based on projected sales, and typical sales patterns have been altered because the current health crisis has required people to stay home," said Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

The Mega Millions jackpot was an estimated $127 million for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 draw. Mega Millions tickets are $2 and drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 p.m. ET.

About Powerball Game Change

The new Powerball game rules were introduced by the Multi-State Lottery Association, which is made up of 38 state Lottery directors in the United States, and will go into effect on Wednesday, April 8.

"These changes are necessary to ensure that ticket sales can support the Powerball jackpot and other lower-tier cash prizes," said Gregg Mineo, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. "Our number one priority is making sure that the Powerball game can continue to assist lotteries in raising proceeds for their beneficiaries."

The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Wednesday, April 8 is an estimated $190 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play and drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypowerballcoronavirusmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News