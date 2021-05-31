Bay Area commemorates Memorial Day with return of in-person ceremonies

"It seems like America's forgotten," said veteran Jim Aldea-Cruz as he stood on the USS Hornet for a wreath-casting ceremony. "We're celebrating when all these soldiers, sailors, airmen sacrificed their lives for our country. They believed in our country."
With hundreds of people in attendance -- many of them veterans themselves -- the USS Hornet served as a backdrop for one of many Memorial Day remembrances happening around the Bay Area.
#abc7now #MemorialDay on the #USSHornet First time they’ve had this many people on the Hornet in more than a year. pic.twitter.com/oVB3fXLfxP— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) May 31, 2021
After a ceremony inside the ship, at the stern, the playing of "Taps" accompanied the ceremonial casting of the wreath into the bay.
#HAPPENINGNOW Ceremonial tossing of the wreath into the bay from the #USSHORNET #MEMORIALDAY pic.twitter.com/GJy2nJ2ABS— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) May 31, 2021
In San Francisco, a similar scene played out at the Presidio, where an interfaith service was held to honor those lost in war.
RELATED: Memorial Day service held at Mare Island Naval Cemetery to honor fallen service members
"There will be families who have sons, brothers, husbands, wives who are gone, and so it's a time to remember," said Richard Harris, with the Presidio Interfaith Center.
This year's Memorial Day ceremony on the Hornet took on added significance, given the year that just past.
"I'm very encourage to see us get into the post-COVID part of this year," said U.S. Air Force veteran Jon Haber. "It's been a very tough year. But this is a special day and people recognize that in this area."
"It is very important," said Aldea-Cruz. "We've got to remember our roots. We've got to remember what America stands for."