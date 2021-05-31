memorial day

Memorial Day service held at Mare Island Naval Cemetery to honor fallen service members

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Memorial Day service held at Mare Island Naval Cemetery

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A Memorial Day ceremony on Vallejo's Mare Island Monday focused on those who died serving their country and the cemetery restorations made at the Mare Island Naval Cemetery.

"This was overgrown with leaves and foliage. You would not believe what this looked like, it was an absolute mess," said former Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan, the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

RELATED: President Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery

The cemetery now has a new fence, trees and bushes have been removed and you can now see the tombstones and the names of those who served. Politicians, veterans groups and volunteers played a role in restoring the grounds.

"It really warms my heart, brings tears to my eyes. I look back at what this used to be and what it is now, it is amazing," Sampayan said.

Nearly 1,000 people are buried at the cemetery.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvallejosoldiersveteransmilitarycemeterymemorial daymemorial
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL DAY
Folsom Lake levels surprise some Memorial Day Weekend visitors
Napa Valley sees record numbers of visitors for Memorial weekend
Memorial Day weekend box office biggest since start of pandemic
Bay Area commemorates Memorial Day with in-person ceremonies
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News