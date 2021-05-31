Memorial Day service held at Mare Island Naval Cemetery to honor fallen service members

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A Memorial Day ceremony on Vallejo's Mare Island Monday focused on those who died serving their country and the cemetery restorations made at the Mare Island Naval Cemetery."This was overgrown with leaves and foliage. You would not believe what this looked like, it was an absolute mess," said former Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan, the keynote speaker at the ceremony.The cemetery now has a new fence, trees and bushes have been removed and you can now see the tombstones and the names of those who served. Politicians, veterans groups and volunteers played a role in restoring the grounds."It really warms my heart, brings tears to my eyes. I look back at what this used to be and what it is now, it is amazing," Sampayan said.Nearly 1,000 people are buried at the cemetery.