5-year-old girl accuses mom of being an alien after seeing picture of Earth in passport

In the now-viral video, little Nala-Joye was crying... because she thought her mom was an alien. Her mother explained that the 5-year-old girl had just watched "Men In Black," where aliens visited Earth by carrying paperwork like passports.
The video has since amassed over 1.5 million views on Twitter.
The video shows Nala-Joye pointing at a picture of Earth in her mom's passport while sobbing.
"What do you think that means?" the girl's mother, Shaakira Brandon, asked.
Through tears, the little girl accused her mother of being an alien.
"You think that means I'm an alien?!" Brandon replied. "You scared of mommy now?"
Her mother explained to her that the passport just showed the places she has traveled on Earth, but that didn't stop the tears.
Hilariously, the screenwriter for the first 'Men In Black" film, Ed Solomon, replied to the viral tweet saying, "My Bad. I apologize :)."
My Bad. I apologize. :)— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 22, 2021