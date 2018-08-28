Menlo Park community relieved after fugitive wanted for killing girl during street race caught

A fugitive on the run for almost a decade has been arrested for the death of a 6-year-old Menlo Park girl. Police say Shannon Fox was street racing when he slammed into the car little Lisa Xavier was riding in.He's been on the run for years, but the law finally caught up to fugitive Shannon Fox. He was captured and arrested outside of the U.S., wanted in the death of Xavier in 2009."I want to thank our police department for sticking with it, tracking Mr. Fox down and bringing him to justice," said Menlo Park Mayor Peter Ohtaki.Ohtaki remembers the horrific case as well. Police say Fox was street racing. He ran a red light at Willow Road and Bayfront Expressway, plowing into the Xavier family car. Lisa was killed.Fox was identified as the suspect but never found.Days after the tragedy, ABC7 News attended a vigil at Laurel Elementary School in Atherton where Lisa was a first grader.Her grandmother spoke through tears."She was taken away," Xavier's grandmother said. "But there is nothing to cry. It's only to remember with all the things she has done."A tree on campus is lit once a year in Xavier's honor.Many local residents have always wondered if the hit and run case would ever be solved."I'm glad they're getting him after 9 years," said Palo Alto resident Luis Robles. "Justice will be served then.""It won't bring back Lisa but hopefully it will bring closure to the families," said Ohtaki.