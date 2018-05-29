Middletown mourns loss of market that meant so much more

Remains of Hardester’s grocery and general store in #Middletown , Ca. What kept this community centered as Middletown burned has now suffered the same fate. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/8IGU1iBxL2 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2018

5th generation Hardester’s employed 100 people in #Middletown and many of them had lost homes in Lake County fires. #abc7now #lakecounty pic.twitter.com/WI1544tB41 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2018

Craig Eve worked in Hardester's hardware department. He lost his home in the fires more than 900 days ago. Just now he is moving back to the rebuild. Then his place of employment goes up in flames. #abc7now #middletown pic.twitter.com/vDupedI809 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2018

Hardester brothers now say 3 generations ran the fire-ravaged store since the 1940's Rebuilding will take 1-2 years. Going to be tough on 100 employees. Some will not have jobs. #middletown #abc7now "We mean much to the community, and them to us." pic.twitter.com/eBNp9rLwCY — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2018

The red white and blue still flies high in Middletown, but once again above the charred rubble.The town didn't burn this time. Its emotional center did. Hardester's Market and General Store has become a charred heap."It's gut-wrenching," said long-time resident Bob Norris as he surveyed the remains. "Tragedy in these parts."The fire began around mid-afternoon, Monday. Cal Fire does not yet know the cause. Witnesses say it began in the back, burned fast, and injured a firefighter."When the smoke was coming out, you knew everything would be lost," said Craig Eve, who worked in the hardware department. That job kept his family going through the loss of their home during the Valley Fire, to the rebuild. Eve is one of 100 local employees. Even with two other stores nearby, the 3rd generation Hardester brothers won't be able to absorb all of them."I would not want to be in their shoes, and we cannot rebuild quickly enough, unfortunately," said co-owner Ross Hardester."We need the community, and they need us," said his brother, Grant.Hardester's has been in Middletown for since 1943. When the fires hit this region three years ago, the market's importance transcended into a community center as the store extended credit to fire victims. Now, the troubles have come full-circle.The family expects reconstruction take as many as two years. "We have seen their highs and lows in this community," said Ross Hardester. "Now we'll do a little of what they did."