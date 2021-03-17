Society

Oakland's historic Mills College to stop granting degrees after 2023

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Mills College officials announced Wednesday that the historic school would stop admitting new students after fall 2021 and would most likely grant its last degrees in 2023.

The Board of Trustees reached the decision after considering declining enrollment and financial burdens worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last class of freshmen will enter Mills this fall.

Eventually, the college will shift to become the "Mills Institute," where officials say it will continue its mission to foster women's leadership and student success, advance gender and racial equity, and cultivate innovative pedagogy, research, and critical thinking.

Mills first opened as a women's seminary in 1852.
