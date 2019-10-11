Milpitas Police looking for 3 suspects who robbed 2 stores

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Milpitas Police say they are trying to identify three men who robbed two stores at the Great Mall.The robberies took place on August 25.Authorities released images on Thursday.You can see each of the men inside the Great Mall Home Depot.That is where the first robbery took place.Officials say the men then went to Valliani Jewelers for a smash and grab.Detectives are also talking with Modesto Police about a similar incident at the Valliani Jewelers in Vintage Faire Mall.