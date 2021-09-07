Miniature therapy horses spend the day with healthcare workers at John Muir hospital

Staff were able to pet, hug and take selfies with the miniature horses, from the organization Angels for Minis Horse Rescue.
Healthcare workers say they've had a tough year.
The therapy animals have given them a way to cope with pandemic-related stress from caring for people sick with COVID-19.
Dana Maiorana, a critical care nurse says she's volunteering with the organization.
"They've really helped me a lot during the pandemic. I go there," Maiorana said. "It's really therapeutic and stress-relieving for me. Even though I'm still being a care giver there. It's very different with the animals."
The families of healthcare workers were also invited to come see the horses, which turned the event into a good time for kids too.
