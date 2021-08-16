Danville woman with spina bifida crowned Ms. Wheelchair America

RELATED: Bay Area nonprofit brings adaptive sports to people with physical disabilities
Christine Burke won the virtual competition on Saturday.
Burke was born with spina bifida, which is a condition that prevents the spinal cord from developing properly.
After being crowned Ms. Wheelchair America, Burke will spend the next year serving as a spokeswoman for Americans with Disabilities. Her advocacy platform is "Putting Disability Back in Diversity".
