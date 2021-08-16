Danville woman with spina bifida crowned Ms. Wheelchair America

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10927458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pixar director Erica Milsom explains how inclusion in animation allows us "to learn more about each other."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A young woman from Danville has been crowned Ms. Wheelchair America.Christine Burke won the virtual competition on Saturday.Burke was born with spina bifida, which is a condition that prevents the spinal cord from developing properly.After being crowned Ms. Wheelchair America, Burke will spend the next year serving as a spokeswoman for Americans with Disabilities. Her advocacy platform is "Putting Disability Back in Diversity".