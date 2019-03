ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY - CONTRA COSTA COUNTY@Hercules_PD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/3RWxQgyqbd — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 28, 2019

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- 2-year-old Roselyn Artiga and her mom have been found, according to the CHP.The woman and child were from Richmond, but were reported missing while staying the night with family on Hercules.No further details were given.