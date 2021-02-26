Missing San Francisco girl may be traveling with runaway teen from Michigan, police say

Katlin Gallaread left home sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 without telling her family, police said.
RELATED: SF father begs for help finding 14-year-old daughter struggling through pandemic
On Friday, police said they had new information that Katlin may be accompanied by 16-year-old Tyler Sexton, a runaway from Monroe, Michigan. The pair's last known location was in Sacramento.
Police released photos of both teens. Katlin is described Black, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 90 pounds. Tyler is White, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.
Anyone who sees the teens is asked to call their local law enforcement agency, and should be able to give the youths' current location and clothing description.
Information about the investigation can be provided via the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Update to Missing Teenager Investigation— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 26, 2021
Please visit the attached link to learn more regarding this case ➡️ https://t.co/qdcdqjXNXG pic.twitter.com/eKvahVvMFn