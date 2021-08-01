Society

Missing San Mateo mother, 3-year-old son safely located, Belmont police say

By Krisann Chasarik
EMBED <>More Videos

San Mateo mother, 3-year-old child missing

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Belmont police announced on Sunday a mother and her son from San Mateo have been safely located.

Police first reported yesterday, Ana Duarte, 36, and her three-year-old son, Ian, left their San Mateo home Friday morning.



Ana's vehicle was later found parked in Belmont and have not been seen since.

Belmont police had no further information on where they were found, but thanked those who assisted with the search.

RELATED: Police searching for mother, 3-year-old son who went to visit family in Belmont, but never arrived

Video above is from previous story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissing boyinvestigationmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News