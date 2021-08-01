Missing San Mateo mother, 3-year-old son safely located, Belmont police say

**Update** Missing mother and her son have been safely located. Special thanks to all those who assisted!! Stay safe. #BelmontWatch — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) August 1, 2021

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Belmont police announced on Sunday a mother and her son from San Mateo have been safely located.Police first reported yesterday, Ana Duarte, 36, and her three-year-old son, Ian, left their San Mateo home Friday morning.Ana's vehicle was later found parked in Belmont and have not been seen since.Belmont police had no further information on where they were found, but thanked those who assisted with the search.