President Trump toured the disaster area in Paradise with state and local officials to get a better scope of the Camp Fire's destructive path.Afterwards, the president's motorcade made its way inside Cal Fire's incident base in Chico where he met with first responders.Trump waved to dozens of people who lined the street to catch a glimpse. "We love Trump," said Deverie Jarrett of Chico, who was wearing a mask to protect from the poor air quality.Among the Trump supporters in the crowd were protestors not happy with the presidential visit."I don't see any reason for him to come here," said Mica Stumpf of Oakland. She's been volunteering in the area after two of her friends lost homes in Paradise."The whole town is trying to mobilize to help people who had to evacuate and now all these resources are sent here to try to protect him," Stumpf said, referring to Trump's security detail.Security was beefed up in and around the incident base for the presidential visit. Snipers positioned themselves high above to keep watch."This is not an event, this is a catastrophe," yelled one protester.Shouting matches broke out between both sides. Caught in the middle were fire victims who lost everything. "Luckily my daughter, my family, were all off the hill, including myself, my sister," said Paradise resident Dan Bovee. "But we all lost our homes."Bovee is a Trump supporter but thinks the president could have scaled back his initial criticism of forest management."I'm a little concerned that sometimes this is all theatrics. Once the smoke clears, once it's off the news media, people forget," cautioned Bovee.Despite the scuffles, many agreed the focus should now be on helping the thousands of fire victims.