Mixed safety results from CA's 1st turbo roundabout in San Benito County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The turbo roundabout in San Benito County, which was created to make the dangerous stretch of road safer, is only sort of working.
It's a large roundabout located at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156 between Gilroy and Hollister.
Crashes have gone up considerably since it opened late last year - there have been three times the number of crashes compared to before - but no deaths.
Experts believe crashes will decrease as drivers get used to the new road.
