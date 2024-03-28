MLB Opening Day 2024: SF Giants, Oakland A's get ready to debut for season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Baseball is back!

Thursday is MLB's Opening Day.

The Giants kick off their season on the road in the afternoon against the San Diego Padres.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

They return to Oracle Park for their home opener next Friday, April 5.

The A's will be at the Coliseum for their home opener against the Cleveland Guardians in the evening.

First pitch is at 7:07 p.m.

The team is giving out magnet schedules to fans going to the game.

