Oakland A's fans protest season opener tailgate-style at Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- We're be watching how many fans are in the stands for the A's home opener Thursday night.

Some fans protested by tailgating in the parking lot instead of watching from the stands as the team begins what could be its final season in Oakland.

Oakland A's fans have not given up on urging the team's owner to sell in the wake of their pending exodus to Las Vegas.

You might recall fans planned a reverse boycott last season, deciding to pack a random weeknight game to show that the team should stay rooted in Oakland.

A's fans are planning a "Summer of Boycott" protest tailgate at the Oakland Coliseum parking lot on Thursday.

This is the latest attempt to push back against owner John Fischer and his desire to move the team to Las Vegas.

"To show that there is support. There's going to be 20,000 people strong in that parking lot. So it's to send a message and send a statement: the fans are here. The fans organized this," said Bryan Johansen, founder of Last Dive Bar.

The A's recently announced the parking lot will open later than usual -- just two hours before games.

Fans say they're concerned that the change will lead to backups and are now asking the team to open earlier.

