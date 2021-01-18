Weather

High wind and surf advisories issued for Bay Area on holiday weekend

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the entire Bay Area beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday as offshore winds develop.

Winds out of the north will gust over 35 mph at times. This could lead to downed trees, downed power lines and isolated power outages.

ACCUWEATHER FORECAST: Gusty winds, Wind Advisory in effect in Bay Area Sunday night

Starting at 4 p.m. Monday, a High Wind Warning will begin in the North Bay and East Bay Hills, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains, as winds continue to strengthen. Along our ridge tops, we could see wind gusts 60 to 70 mph at times through Tuesday morning.



PG&E says a power shutoff is not planned for the Bay Area "due to recent rains, relatively high humidity levels and the lack of any Red Flag Warnings in the Bay Area."

But a PSPS could affect about 21,000 customers Monday night in Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Tuolumne counties. The agency says high winds and dry conditions increase the risk of damage to the electric system.

Along with the gusty weather, we are still watching our waves as a High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. on Monday along our coast. Breakers anywhere between 18'-22' and strong rip currents and sneaker waves are possible.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniawindbay areaforecast
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. Barbara Lee describes enhanced inauguration security
Marin paramedic deployed to SoCal describes his experience
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
SF restaurant to receive financial help amid COVID-19 pandemic
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
5 shot in SF's Tenderloin, police investigating
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
Show More
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits south of Gilroy
East Bay doctor holds drive-thru vaccine event for 500 seniors
SF mayor among panelist in national teach-in honoring MLK
Officials remove 'White Lives Matter Banner' found in Union City
More TOP STORIES News